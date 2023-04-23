Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Tunturi-Lapin seutukunta, Finland

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 115,000
A well-maintained forest farm near Levi. The property offers a wonderful view of Pyhä and Kä…
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 59,000
Build your favorite holiday home near Lake Levijärvi. It is easy to go cross-country skiing …
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 119,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land in Aekaeslompolo, Finland
Plot of land
Aekaeslompolo, Finland
€ 38,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 198,000
Now available beautiful plot of land by the Ounasjoki river. It covers an area of more than …
Plot of land in Aekaeslompolo, Finland
Plot of land
Aekaeslompolo, Finland
€ 600,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 1,198,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
