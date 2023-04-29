Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. South-Western Finland

Lands for sale in Southwest Finland, Finland

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Muurla, Finland
Plot of land
Muurla, Finland
€ 59,000
Plot of land in Turun seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Turun seutukunta, Finland
€ 60,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
Plot of land in Turun seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Turun seutukunta, Finland
€ 45,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir