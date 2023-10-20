Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Finland
  4. Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta

Lands for sale in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
A gorgeous, scenic and diverse island off Kotka. This island offers pre-zoned areas and well…
€5,90M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir