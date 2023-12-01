Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Finland
  4. Kolari

Lands for sale in Kolari, Finland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kolari, Finland
Plot of land
Kolari, Finland
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir