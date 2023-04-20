Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland
  5. Tunturi-Lapin seutukunta
  6. Kittilae

Lands for sale in Kittilae, Finland

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 115,000
A well-maintained forest farm near Levi. The property offers a wonderful view of Pyhä and Kä…
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 59,000
Build your favorite holiday home near Lake Levijärvi. It is easy to go cross-country skiing …
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 119,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 198,000
Now available beautiful plot of land by the Ounasjoki river. It covers an area of more than …
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 1,198,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir