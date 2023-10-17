Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Finland
  4. Jyväskylä sub-region

Lands for sale in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Laukaa, Finland
Plot of land
Laukaa, Finland
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€28,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir