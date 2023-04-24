Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
  5. Joensuun seutukunta

Lands for sale in Joensuun seutukunta, Finland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Pykaelikkoe, Finland
Plot of land
Pykaelikkoe, Finland
€ 12,000
For sale is a plot in Hammaslahti in the countryside on the edge of the field. The site is l…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir