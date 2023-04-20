Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Kaskela, Finland
Plot of land
Kaskela, Finland
€ 318,000
€ 318,000
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
€ 145,000
€ 145,000
Plot of land in Petas, Finland
Plot of land
Petas, Finland
€ 1,990,000
€ 1,990,000
Plot of land in Vanjaervi, Finland
Plot of land
Vanjaervi, Finland
€ 99,000
€ 99,000
Plot of land in Sepaenkylae, Finland
Plot of land
Sepaenkylae, Finland
€ 95,000
€ 95,000
Plot of land in Koisjaervi, Finland
Plot of land
Koisjaervi, Finland
€ 34,000
€ 34,000
Plot of land in Sepaenkylae, Finland
Plot of land
Sepaenkylae, Finland
€ 68,000
€ 68,000
