Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Paernu maakond

Lands for sale in Paernu maakond, Estonia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Audru, Estonia
Plot of land
Audru, Estonia
€ 1,200,000
Valgeranna Lible property is a remarkable real estate opportunity with an unmatched location…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir