Lands for sale in Sosua, Dominican Republic

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 990,000
Last piece of land left in this amazing and beautiful gated community in Sosua, where you ca…
Plot of land in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
€ 684,817
Beach land, lot, plot, just bring your project down here in the hottest spot of Cabarete, th…
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 605,138
Overlooking the Altlantic ocean, this land can develop a beautiful villa communities since a…
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 41,679,746
Favorable zoning regulations have been secured and the property is approved suitable for a m…
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 2,282,723
Beautiful land right in front of the Sosua International School, owner has it subdivided int…
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 502,199
Land for mansion/villa, overlooking the Atlantic ocean. Available only for villa. This is a …
Plot of land in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
€ 36,523,560
This Beach is a stunning 50 hectare ocean front site that includes 665 meters of wide beach …
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 3,834,974
This piece of real estate is possibly the best ocean front building site in all the Caribbea…
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 66,531
Lots for the individual construction of villas; in Sosua Ocean Village with areas of 485 squ…
Plot of land in Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
€ 24,288,167
Prime and premium land for tourist development of 1,900,000 m2. Everything is sold, at only …
