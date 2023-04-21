Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Samana
  4. Sanchez

Lands for sale in Sanchez, Dominican Republic

1 property total found
Plot of land in Sanchez, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sanchez, Dominican Republic
€ 4,467,536
Very beautiful and ecological land, surrounded by nature, mountain and the Samana beautiful …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir