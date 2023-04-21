Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Samana

Lands for sale in Samana, Dominican Republic

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Samaná, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Samaná, Dominican Republic
€ 510,882
This land is next to the one of the most expensive resort in the area, the Hacienda Samana B…
Plot of land in Las Galeras, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Galeras, Dominican Republic
€ 40,000,000
Mountain land with flat areas going all the way through the smooth gold sand beach with the …
Plot of land in Las Galeras, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Galeras, Dominican Republic
€ 700,000
This is one of the most beautiful land I've ever seen as an agent, with fruits planatio…
Plot of land in Sanchez, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sanchez, Dominican Republic
€ 4,474,136
Very beautiful and ecological land, surrounded by nature, mountain and the Samana beautiful …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir