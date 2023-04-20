Dominican Republic
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
Puerto Plata
Sosua
Salcedo
Lands for sale in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
9 properties total found
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 990,000
Last piece of land left in this amazing and beautiful gated community in Sosua, where you ca…
Plot of land
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
€ 684,817
Beach land, lot, plot, just bring your project down here in the hottest spot of Cabarete, th…
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 605,138
Overlooking the Altlantic ocean, this land can develop a beautiful villa communities since a…
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 2,282,723
Beautiful land right in front of the Sosua International School, owner has it subdivided int…
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 502,199
Land for mansion/villa, overlooking the Atlantic ocean. Available only for villa. This is a …
Plot of land
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
€ 36,523,560
This Beach is a stunning 50 hectare ocean front site that includes 665 meters of wide beach …
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 3,834,974
This piece of real estate is possibly the best ocean front building site in all the Caribbea…
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
€ 66,531
Lots for the individual construction of villas; in Sosua Ocean Village with areas of 485 squ…
Plot of land
Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
€ 24,288,167
Prime and premium land for tourist development of 1,900,000 m2. Everything is sold, at only …
