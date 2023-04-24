Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Maria Trinidad Sanchez
  4. Nagua

Lands for sale in Nagua, Dominican Republic

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
€ 1,250,000
Very good location, very good price, just bring in your ocean view villa or condos project. …
Plot of land in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
€ 62,682,740
Very beautiful piece of undeveloped land that can handle beautiful prject, with two little i…
Plot of land in Nagua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Nagua, Dominican Republic
€ 4,448,746
Beautiful flat land, with lots of trees in Nagua. Area has everything, electricity, potable …
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
€ 136,465
Ocean View hilly land in Las Terrenas, staerting by 2500 m2, at only 60 us, dominating kilo…
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
€ 545,858
Amazing land, probably the last piece with this characteristic in the whole Las Terrenas, Sa…
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
€ 181,125
Ocean view lot/plot that can handle villa or apprtment to enjoy the best view possible. Area…
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
€ 1,228,500
Incredible mountain with flat area for constructions, covered with amazing vegetation that g…
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
€ 4,000,000
Dozens of mountain chain dominitaing the view of the ocean covered by vegetation, for peacef…
