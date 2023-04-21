Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. El Seibo
  4. Miches

Lands for sale in Miches, Dominican Republic

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Miches, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Miches, Dominican Republic
€ 393,872,544
Bring the next resort to the famous Playa Esmeralda, Miches, where the last Temptation and C…
Plot of land in Miches, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Miches, Dominican Republic
€ 273,523
This land is an incredible position to enjoy the amazing view, that type of blue color of th…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir