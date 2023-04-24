Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Maria Trinidad Sanchez
Lands for sale in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic
8 properties total found
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
€ 1,250,000
Very good location, very good price, just bring in your ocean view villa or condos project. …
Plot of land
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
€ 62,682,740
Very beautiful piece of undeveloped land that can handle beautiful prject, with two little i…
Plot of land
Nagua, Dominican Republic
€ 4,448,746
Beautiful flat land, with lots of trees in Nagua. Area has everything, electricity, potable …
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
€ 136,465
Ocean View hilly land in Las Terrenas, staerting by 2500 m2, at only 60 us, dominating kilo…
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
€ 545,858
Amazing land, probably the last piece with this characteristic in the whole Las Terrenas, Sa…
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
€ 181,125
Ocean view lot/plot that can handle villa or apprtment to enjoy the best view possible. Area…
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
€ 1,228,500
Incredible mountain with flat area for constructions, covered with amazing vegetation that g…
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
€ 4,000,000
Dozens of mountain chain dominitaing the view of the ocean covered by vegetation, for peacef…
