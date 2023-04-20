Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Romana

Lands for sale in La Romana, Dominican Republic

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
€ 68,481,675
The land is made up as follows:- One part, for a total of 150 thousandm2, directly facing th…
Plot of land in Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
€ 111,616,604
Bring the next resort to new resort destination of the East of The Dominican Republic: Miche…
Plot of land in Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic
€ 7,304,712
Beautiful land overlooking the Caribbean sea, having a clear water lake in the land. This ca…
Plot of land in Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
€ 111,616,604
Over 7.4 millions m2, with everything to handle a marina, Miches, where the hotels start to …
Plot of land in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
€ 255,664,920
Big size Land for touristic development for sale at whole Sale oportunity just for investors…
Plot of land in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
€ 3,287,120
Awesome beach land for sale in one of the best tourism destination of the Dominican Republic…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir