Lands for sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
€ 3,514,622
Amazing opportunity to own one of the last pieces of plots or lot in the highest standard of…
Plot of land in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
€ 35,414
Plots from 250 m2 to 410 m2, with title certificate, fully urbanized, conditioned streets an…
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
€ 2,210,205
If you love nature, peace and a panoramic view of the ocean and mountains, this land is for …
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
€ 756,995
Come developing your boutique hotel or your beautiful villa in connection with nature, nice …
Plot of land in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
€ 1,212,094
Corales 85 represents a very exclusive and genuine beachfront community within Punta Cana Re…
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
€ 333,438
Land has 1221.56 m2 and owner has a villa renders with architectural plan for sell if you lo…
Plot of land in Veron, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Veron, Dominican Republic
€ 901,185
This is a wonderful piece of land with 117 meter front to the boulevard, about 1 minute driv…
Plot of land in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
€ 4,651,121
57,500 square meters with 150 meters of road frontage.Title and demarcation to datePrice $90 x m²
Plot of land in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Friusa, Dominican Republic
€ 1,667,192
We have multiple lots of 25,000; 30,000; 47,000; 50,000 square meters of land available for …
Plot of land in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Friusa, Dominican Republic
€ 112,648
Starting with 1000 m2, up to 40,000 m2, you can build appartment complex for tourists or vil…
Plot of land in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Friusa, Dominican Republic
€ 4,505,925
Up to 40,000 m2 of land availabe with private beach access. Lots can be sold starting 1000 m…
