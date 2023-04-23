Lands for sale in Higueey, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
€ 3,514,622
Amazing opportunity to own one of the last pieces of plots or lot in the highest standard of…
Plot of land
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
€ 35,414
Plots from 250 m2 to 410 m2, with title certificate, fully urbanized, conditioned streets an…
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
€ 2,210,205
If you love nature, peace and a panoramic view of the ocean and mountains, this land is for …
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
€ 756,995
Come developing your boutique hotel or your beautiful villa in connection with nature, nice …
Plot of land
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
€ 1,212,094
Corales 85 represents a very exclusive and genuine beachfront community within Punta Cana Re…
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
€ 333,438
Land has 1221.56 m2 and owner has a villa renders with architectural plan for sell if you lo…
Plot of land
Veron, Dominican Republic
€ 901,185
This is a wonderful piece of land with 117 meter front to the boulevard, about 1 minute driv…
Plot of land
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
€ 4,651,121
57,500 square meters with 150 meters of road frontage.Title and demarcation to datePrice $90 x m²
Plot of land
Friusa, Dominican Republic
€ 1,667,192
We have multiple lots of 25,000; 30,000; 47,000; 50,000 square meters of land available for …
Plot of land
Friusa, Dominican Republic
€ 112,648
Starting with 1000 m2, up to 40,000 m2, you can build appartment complex for tourists or vil…
Plot of land
Friusa, Dominican Republic
€ 4,505,925
Up to 40,000 m2 of land availabe with private beach access. Lots can be sold starting 1000 m…
