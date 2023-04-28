Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in El Seibo, Dominican Republic

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Miches, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Miches, Dominican Republic
€ 391,604,112
Bring the next resort to the famous Playa Esmeralda, Miches, where the last Temptation and C…
Plot of land in El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
El Seibo, Dominican Republic
€ 1,824,179
Beach land for boutique hotel near Punta Cana, about one hour drive to Punta Cana
Plot of land in Miches, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Miches, Dominican Republic
€ 271,947
This land is an incredible position to enjoy the amazing view, that type of blue color of th…
Plot of land in El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
El Seibo, Dominican Republic
€ 505,332
Build the villa of your dream here with an all around view, ocean, lake, mountain and a plan…
Plot of land in El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
El Seibo, Dominican Republic
€ 3,897,911
Prime land with beach front, only one hour to Punta Cana, going through Miches/ Temptation a…
Plot of land in El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
El Seibo, Dominican Republic
€ 9,120,895
This beautiful land is located 1 hour away to Punta Cana, about 86 kilometers to the Punta C…
Plot of land in El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
El Seibo, Dominican Republic
€ 1,020,709
Get yourself the peace of mind necessary, connect to the nature, the breeze of the ocean and…
