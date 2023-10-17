Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Dominican Republic

52 properties total found
Plot of land in Miches, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Miches, Dominican Republic
Last piece of beach available near Temptation and Club Med resorts in Miches, Costa Esmerald…
€11,12M
Plot of land in El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Costa Esmeralda Miches, after Club Med, Temptation and many other resorts in construction, i…
€67,10M
Plot of land in La Mina de Oro, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
La Mina de Oro, Dominican Republic
Some of the lest pieces of land with beach front for development in the beautiful Esmeraldo …
€478,17M
Plot of land in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Amazing piece if land, right on the beach in cabarete for luxury project development. Bring …
€1,46M
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Lot available to enjoy a gorgeous ocean view, looking at the cruise and even the wales passi…
€55,976
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Lot available to enjoy a gorgeous ocean view, looking at the cruise and even the wales passi…
€190,513
Plot of land in Sabaneta de Yasica, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sabaneta de Yasica, Dominican Republic
In the beautiful La catalina, with a stunning vegetaion, lies propabluy the most beautiful v…
€4,37M
Plot of land in Nagua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Incredible land with mountain and ocean view, on the hill in Las terrenas. Land has a small …
€2,36M
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Ocean front village wigth the greatest amenities in Sosua, gated with security, it has its o…
€45,744
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Last piece of land left in this amazing and beautiful gated community in Sosua, where you ca…
€990,000
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Very good location, very good price, just bring in your ocean view villa or condos project. …
€1,25M
Plot of land in Nagua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Very beautiful piece of undeveloped land that can handle beautiful prject, with two little i…
€65,48M
Plot of land in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
The land is made up as follows:- One part, for a total of 150 thousandm2, directly facing th…
€71,28M
Plot of land in Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Bring the next resort to new resort destination of the East of The Dominican Republic: Miche…
€111,62M
Plot of land in Miches, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Miches, Dominican Republic
Bring the next resort to the famous Playa Esmeralda, Miches, where the last Temptation and C…
€410,55M
Plot of land in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Beach land, lot, plot, just bring your project down here in the hottest spot of Cabarete, th…
€617,728
Plot of land in Samaná, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Samaná, Dominican Republic
This land is next to the one of the most expensive resort in the area, the Hacienda Samana B…
€531,730
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Amazing opportunity to own one of the last pieces of plots or lot in the highest standard of…
€3,71M
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Favorable zoning regulations have been secured and the property is approved suitable for a m…
€41,68M
Plot of land in Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Boca de Yuma, Dominican Republic
Beautiful land overlooking the Caribbean sea, having a clear water lake in the land. This ca…
€7,60M
Plot of land in Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Villa Verde, Dominican Republic
Over 7.4 millions m2, with everything to handle a marina, Miches, where the hotels start to …
€111,62M
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plots from 250 m2 to 410 m2, with title certificate, fully urbanized, conditioned streets an…
€37,346
Plot of land in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Beautiful land right in front of the Sosua International School, owner has it subdivided int…
€2,38M
Plot of land in Nagua, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Beautiful flat land, with lots of trees in Nagua. Area has everything, electricity, potable …
€4,65M
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Ocean View hilly land in Las Terrenas, staerting by 2500 m2, at only 60 us, dominating kilo…
€142,553
Plot of land in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Amazing land, probably the last piece with this characteristic in the whole Las Terrenas, Sa…
€570,210
Plot of land in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Land for mansion/villa, overlooking the Atlantic ocean. Available only for villa. This is a …
€522,693
Plot of land in El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
El Seibo, Dominican Republic
Beach land for boutique hotel near Punta Cana, about one hour drive to Punta Cana
€1,91M
Plot of land in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Higueey, Dominican Republic
If you love nature, peace and a panoramic view of the ocean and mountains, this land is for …
€2,33M
Plot of land in Miches, Dominican Republic
Plot of land
Miches, Dominican Republic
This land is an incredible position to enjoy the amazing view, that type of blue color of th…
€285,105
