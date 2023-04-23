Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Jihocesky kraj
  5. okres Jindrichuv Hradec

Lands for sale in okres Jindrichuv Hradec, Czech Republic

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Klikov, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Klikov, Czech Republic
Price on request
Plot of land in Majdalena, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Majdalena, Czech Republic
€ 491,448
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir