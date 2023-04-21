Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Jihocesky kraj
  5. okres cesky Krumlov
  6. Horni Plana

Lands for sale in Horni Plana, Czech Republic

1 property total found
Plot of land in Hurka, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Hurka, Czech Republic
€ 447,687
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir