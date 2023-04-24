Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. Ypsonas

Lands for sale in Ypsonas, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ypsonas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale land of 752 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot 752m2 in Ypsonas, near Papantoniou. South a…
Plot of land in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ypsonas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale land of 6261 sq.meters in Limassol
Plot of land in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ypsonas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
The asset is a 13% share of a field in Ypsonas. It is located 1,2km from the centre of the c…
Plot of land in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ypsonas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 1430 sq.meters in Limassol. Coverage of 30%Density 40%
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir