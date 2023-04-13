Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos

Seaview Lands for Sale in Paphos, Cyprus

13 properties total found
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 1,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 4683 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: T3v …
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 790,000
Land for sale with an area of 551 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: H2 De…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 497,000
Land for sale in the area of 8362 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. The land is located in …
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 1,475,000
Land for sale with an area of 16639 sq.m. In Paphos. It has a magnificent view of the sea. L…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 1200 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 1,300,000
Land for sale in the area of 8194 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to buil…
Plot of landin Pomos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pomos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 335 sq.meters in Paphos. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of landin Prodromi, Cyprus
Plot of land
Prodromi, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale land of 8194 sq.meters in Paphos. The territory has building permission of 490 sq.m…
Plot of landin Peyia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Peyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Paphos. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.m…
Plot of landin Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Plot of land
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,475,000
For sale land of 16639 sq.meters in Paphos. The land has a wonderfull sea view. The land is …
Plot of landin Peyia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Peyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 497,000
For sale land of 8362 sq.meters in Paphos. The land has a sea view. Coverage of 30%
Plot of landin Argaka, Cyprus
Plot of land
Argaka, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale land of 551 sq.meters in Paphos. The land has a sea view. Zone: H2Building Factor: …
Plot of landin Argaka, Cyprus
Plot of land
Argaka, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 4683 sq.meters in Paphos. The land has a sea view. Zone: T3bBuilding Factor…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir