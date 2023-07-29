Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

42 properties total found
Plot of land in Tala, Cyprus
Plot of land
Tala, Cyprus
Area 114 m²
Discover a remarkable opportunity to own an established restaurant located in the village of…
€ 485,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 4683 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: T3v …
€ 1,500,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 551 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: H2 De…
€ 790,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 15506 sq.m. In Paphos
€ 7,500,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8362 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. The land is located in …
€ 497,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 37459 sq.m. In Paphos. Built-up coefficient: 25% Land in Neo C…
€ 1,338,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 52844 sq.m. In Paphos. Built-up coefficient: 25% Land in Neo Ch…
€ 2,515,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 16639 sq.m. In Paphos. It has a magnificent view of the sea. L…
€ 1,475,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 2788 sq.m. In Paphos. In the south-west of Cyprus, just 8 kilo…
€ 310,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1200 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8194 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to buil…
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 6200 sq.m. In Paphos
€ 450,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 100406 sq.m. In Paphos
€ 2,800,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 10034 sq.m. In Paphos. Territorial zone: G3 Development coeffic…
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 10385 square meters.m. In Paphos. Territorial zone: H5a Built-…
€ 1,200,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 58864 sq.m. In Paphos
€ 1,030,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 12993 sq.m. In Paphos
€ 450,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8027 sq.m. In Paphos. Water is supplied on the territory, elect…
€ 650,000
Plot of land in Konia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 100406 sq.meters in Paphos
€ 2,800,000
Plot of land in Armou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Armou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6820 sq.meters in Paphos
€ 220,000
Plot of land in Miliou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Miliou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Giolou village,road connecting Paphos - Polis Chrysochous Covered Area 280 m2Land area 6,200…
€ 450,000
Plot of land in Kathikas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3679 sq.meters in Paphos
€ 105,000
Plot of land in Makounta, Cyprus
Plot of land
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10034 sq.meters in Paphos. Zone: G1Building Factor: 0.1Coverage Factor: 0.1…
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Anarita, Cyprus
Plot of land
Anarita, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10385 sq.meters in Paphos. Zone:H5aBuilding Factor: 0.35Coverage Factor: 0.…
€ 1,200,000
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The property is a 67% share of a residential field in Geroskipou. It is located 1km from Paf…
€ 355,000
Plot of land in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Plot of land
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8194 sq.meters in Paphos. The territory has building permission of 490 sq.m…
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land in Peyia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Paphos. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.m…
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Empa, Cyprus
Plot of land
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2788 sq.meters in Paphos. Plot for sale on the south-west of Cyprus, just 8…
€ 310,000
Plot of land in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Plot of land
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16639 sq.meters in Paphos. The land has a wonderfull sea view. The land is …
€ 1,475,000
Plot of land in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Plot of land
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 52844 sq.meters in Paphos. Coverage of 25%
€ 2,515,000
