Seaview Lands for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

6 properties total found
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 1,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 4683 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: T3v …
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 790,000
Land for sale with an area of 551 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. Territorial zone: H2 De…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 497,000
Land for sale in the area of 8362 sq.m. In Paphos. It has sea views. The land is located in …
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 1,475,000
Land for sale with an area of 16639 sq.m. In Paphos. It has a magnificent view of the sea. L…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 1200 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of landin Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 1,300,000
Land for sale in the area of 8194 sq.m. In Paphos. On the territory with the ability to buil…
