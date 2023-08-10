Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Cyprus
  4. Famagusta
  5. Oroklini

Lands for sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 528 sq.meters in Nicosia
€ 164,900
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 525 sq.meters in Nicosia
€ 166,600
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 532 sq.meters in Nicosia
€ 166,600
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1005 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 301 sq…
€ 653,250
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 11387 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, the mountai…
€ 2,650,000
Plot of land in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11914 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a mountain view. The plot is situ…
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 5087 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, the mountains…
€ 1,750,000
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Engomi Plots No. 86 is a building plot for sale in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. The plot …
€ 172,000
Plot of land in Orounta, Cyprus
Plot of land
Orounta, Cyprus
For sale 522 sq.m. corner plot in Kolossi - Limassol province,  with a building factor of 60…
€ 155,018
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 24,500 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, …
€ 500,000
Plot of land in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale Land 1000 sq.meters in Cyprus. Coverage of 40%Density 25%
€ 450,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 3986 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 735,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir