Lands for sale in Nicosia Municipality, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 439,000
The asset is a residential field in Kaimakli, Nicosia. It has a regular shape, slightly slop…
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
The asset is a residential plot in Kaimakli, Nicosia. It is located 160m west of the Arch. M…
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
The asset is a commercial plot in Panagia. It is located on John Kennedy, 635m from the SOPA…
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
€ 440,000
For sale two consecutive plots in Ipsonas - Limassol province, where the first is 617 sq.m. …
