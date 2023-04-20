Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

88 properties total found
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 850,000
Land for sale with an area of 3222 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the mountains. There …
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 600,000
Land for sale with an area of 12041 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, e…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 740,000
Land for sale with an area of 10554 square meters.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 24,500 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, …
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 2,300,000
Land for sale with an area of 2501 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory of the building, wate…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 825,000
Land for sale with an area of 4300 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, el…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 900,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,000 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, …
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 5,400,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 11914 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the mountains. The s…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 2,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 5300 square meters.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, t…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 2,650,000
Land for sale with an area of 11387 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, the mountai…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 990,000
Land for sale with an area of 4683 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the mountains. Territ…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
3 900 m²
€ 900,000
Land for sale with an area of 0 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, mountains, city
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
622 m²
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 0 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, mountains, city
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
800 m²
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 0 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, mountains, city
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 440,000
Land for sale with an area of 632 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 379,753
Land for sale with an area of 869 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 352,400
Land for sale with an area of 881 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 350,000
Land for sale in the area of 895 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 580,500
Land for sale with an area of 1161 square meters.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the a…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 794,556
Land for sale in the area of 2102 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 364,950
Land for sale with an area of 811 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 424,800
Land for sale in the area of 885 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 570,350
Land for sale with an area of 1037 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to b…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 458,500
Land for sale in the area of 917 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 358,000
Land for sale in the area of 895 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 414,800
Land for sale with an area of 1037 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to b…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 653,250
Land for sale with an area of 1005 square meters.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the a…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 616,850
Land for sale in the area of 949 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 394,800
Land for sale in the area of 987 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
