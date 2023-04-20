UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
37
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Limassol
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus
Clear all
88 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 850,000
Land for sale with an area of 3222 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the mountains. There …
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 600,000
Land for sale with an area of 12041 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, e…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 740,000
Land for sale with an area of 10554 square meters.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 24,500 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, …
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 2,300,000
Land for sale with an area of 2501 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory of the building, wate…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 825,000
Land for sale with an area of 4300 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, el…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 900,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,000 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, …
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 5,400,000
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 11914 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the mountains. The s…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 2,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 5300 square meters.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, t…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 2,650,000
Land for sale with an area of 11387 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, the mountai…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 990,000
Land for sale with an area of 4683 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the mountains. Territ…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
3 900 m²
€ 900,000
Land for sale with an area of 0 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, mountains, city
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
622 m²
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 0 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, mountains, city
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
800 m²
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 0 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, mountains, city
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 440,000
Land for sale with an area of 632 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 379,753
Land for sale with an area of 869 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 352,400
Land for sale with an area of 881 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 350,000
Land for sale in the area of 895 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 580,500
Land for sale with an area of 1161 square meters.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the a…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 794,556
Land for sale in the area of 2102 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 364,950
Land for sale with an area of 811 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 424,800
Land for sale in the area of 885 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 570,350
Land for sale with an area of 1037 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to b…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 458,500
Land for sale in the area of 917 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 358,000
Land for sale in the area of 895 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 414,800
Land for sale with an area of 1037 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to b…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 653,250
Land for sale with an area of 1005 square meters.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the a…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 616,850
Land for sale in the area of 949 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 394,800
Land for sale in the area of 987 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map