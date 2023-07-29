Mountain View Lands for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

UAE
89 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 1,007,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view. Residen…
€ 1,007,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 3222 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the mountains. There …
€ 850,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 12041 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, e…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 10554 square meters.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the t…
€ 740,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 24,500 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, …
€ 500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 2501 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory of the building, wate…
€ 2,300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 4300 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, el…
€ 825,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 14,000 sq.m. In Limassol. Water is supplied on the territory, …
€ 900,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 5,400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 11914 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the mountains. The s…
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 5300 square meters.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, t…
€ 2,100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 11387 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, the mountai…
€ 2,650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 4683 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the mountains. Territ…
€ 990,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
3 900 m²
Land for sale with an area of 0 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, mountains, city
€ 900,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
622 m²
€ 300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
800 m²
Land for sale with an area of 0 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, mountains, city
€ 400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 632 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
€ 440,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 869 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
€ 379,753
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 881 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
€ 352,400
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 895 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1161 square meters.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the a…
€ 580,500
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 2102 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
€ 794,556
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 811 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bu…
€ 364,950
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 885 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€ 424,800
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1037 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to b…
€ 570,350
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 917 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€ 458,500
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 895 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€ 358,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1037 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to b…
€ 414,800
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1005 square meters.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the a…
€ 653,250
Recommend
