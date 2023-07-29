UAE
Land
Cyprus
Limassol District
Lands for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus
248 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 1,007,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view. Residen…
€ 1,007,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 1402 sq.meters in Limassol. The asset is a 40% share of a residential plot …
€ 270,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 622 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 395,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 3986 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 735,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 5790 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 1,730,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 896 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 1,090,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1004 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 395,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 881 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 890,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 896 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot: 896m2 in Linopetra in Linopetra / Germasog…
€ 1,090,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 622 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot: 622m2 in Laiki Lefkothea, in a dead end se…
€ 395,000
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 5790 sq.meters in Limassol. Field for sale in Agios Tychonas, 5790m2 with a…
€ 1,730,000
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 3986 sq.meters in Limassol. Field for sale in Agios Tychonas, 3986m2 with a…
€ 735,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 881 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot: 881m2 in Kapsalos on the highway. South an…
€ 890,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Moni, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 2936 sq.meters in Limassol. Field for sale, 2936m2 at Anadasmos of Moni nex…
€ 145,000
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. Under separation plot: 1004m2 with view at Agio…
€ 395,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 611 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 490,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 762 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 460,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 752 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 315,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 781 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 535,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ypsonas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 752 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot 752m2 in Ypsonas, near Papantoniou. South a…
€ 315,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 298 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot 298m2 in Omonia (full share). South plot. 1…
€ 210,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 762 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot in Ekali. 90% rate, ideal for an apartment …
€ 460,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 781 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot 781m2 in Kalogiri/ Mouttagiaka. South and d…
€ 535,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
669 m²
A contemporary residential building of 3 floors comprises of only 6 apartments (three 2 bedr…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
An exceptionally large plot of land for sale in Agios Tychonas, one of the most sought-after…
€ 1,050,000
Recommend
Plot of land
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
This unique parcel of land consists of two connecting well-sized and flat plots in an afflue…
€ 950,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 8644 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 690,000
Recommend
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 8644 sq.meters in Limassol. The asset is a 1/2 share of a touristic field i…
€ 690,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 15600 sq.m. In Limassol. It has sea views. Territorial zone: T…
€ 1,700,000
Recommend
