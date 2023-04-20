Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca

Seaview Lands for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Larnaca, Cyprus
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 3,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. In Larnaca. Water is supplied on the territory, e…
Plot of land in Larnaca, Cyprus
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 1,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 8696 sq.m. In Larnaca. It has sea views. Use Building Coeffici…
Plot of land in Larnaca, Cyprus
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 1,300,000
Land for sale in the area of 5352 sq.m. In Larnaca. It has a magnificent view of the sea. Te…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir