Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Cyprus
  4. Nicosia District
  5. Greater Nicosia
  6. Kokkinotrimithia

Lands for sale in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Engomi Plots No. 84 is a building plot for sale in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. The plot …
€ 194,650
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 2385 sq.m. In Limassol. Territorial zone: H5 Building coefficie…
€ 298,555
Plot of land in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 590 sq.meters in Larnaka. The territory has building permission of 354 sq.m…
€ 88,571
Plot of land in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11811 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€ 517,495
Plot of land in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Plot of land
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 594 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€ 199,037
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Two residential plots of 1576 sq.m. for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province, with a 3…
€ 998,135
Plot of land in Kapileio, Cyprus
Plot of land
Kapileio, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2183 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a mountain view. Zone: H3Building …
€ 162,215
Plot of land in Psimolofou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Psimolofou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 36930 sq.meters in Nicosia
€ 422,953
Plot of land in Pafos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pafos, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 8027 sq.m. In Paphos. Water is supplied on the territory, elect…
€ 646,869
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1672 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view. Zone: H2Building Facto…
€ 1,492,774
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 881 sq.meters in Limassol. Plot: 881m2 in Kapsalos on the highway. South an…
€ 885,713
Plot of land in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15506 sq.meters in Paphos
€ 7,463,870
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir