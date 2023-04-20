Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Konia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Konia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale land of 100406 sq.meters in Paphos
Plot of land in Konia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Konia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
This asset is a 49% share of a field in Konia, Paphos. It is located approx. 600m north-east…
Plot of land in Tremithousa, Cyprus
Plot of land
Tremithousa, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 186,000
The asset is a 50% share of a corner field in Tremithousa, Paphos located 500m from the comm…
Plot of land in Empa, Cyprus
Plot of land
Empa, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Paphos. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
