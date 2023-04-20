Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in koinoteta armenochoriou, Cyprus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Armenochori, Cyprus
Plot of land
Armenochori, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale land of 11387 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view. Zone: …
