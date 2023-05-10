Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia

Lands for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

18 properties total found
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 439,000
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,300,000
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
€ 260,000
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
€ 137,000
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
€ 189,000
Plot of land in Strovolos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
€ 185,000
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
€ 440,000
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 239,000
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 257,050
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 167,800
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 267,550
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 267,550
Plot of land in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 164,650
Realting.com
Go