Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos kato polemidion

Lands for sale in demos kato polemidion, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir