Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos germasogeias

Seaview Lands for Sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale land of 1026 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, city view. Zone: Ka10B…
Plot of land in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
Plot of land in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
Plot of land in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir