Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos agiou athanasiou

Lands for sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale Land 1000 sq.meters in Cyprus. Coverage of 40%Density 25%
Plot of land in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 375 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 300 sq.meters
Plot of land in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Plot of land
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 703 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Plot of land
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
Plot for sale in Agios Athanasios area. NO VAT. Zone Kα9 Building - 40% = 911 x 0.40 =…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir