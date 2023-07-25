Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Cyprus
  4. Famagusta
  5. Ayia Napa

Lands for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Pera, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pera, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7358 sq.meters in Nicosia
€ 205,000
Plot of land in Orounta, Cyprus
Plot of land
Orounta, Cyprus
For sale 547 sq.m. residential plot in Latsia - Nicosia Province, with a building factor of …
€ 126,673
Plot of land in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8607 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 3443 s…
€ 1,500,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 781 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 538,012
Plot of land in Apsiou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Apsiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1033 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a mountain view. Zone: H4Building …
€ 134,290
Plot of land in Cyprus, Cyprus
Plot of land
Cyprus, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 3963 sq.m. In Ayia Napa. Water has been supplied on the territ…
€ 3,167,733
Plot of land in Larnaca, Cyprus
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 744 m²
Land for sale (area 1.041 square meters.m) with a building (area 744 square meters.m) in the…
€ 854,785
Plot of land in Peyia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8362 sq.meters in Paphos. The land has a sea view. Coverage of 30%
€ 497,000
Plot of land in Orounta, Cyprus
Plot of land
Orounta, Cyprus
For sale 546 sq.m. residential plot in Latsia - Nicosia Province, with a building factor of …
€ 149,293
Plot of land in Larnaca, Cyprus
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
For sale 262 sq.m. residential plot in the area of Vergina - province of Larnaca, with 120% …
€ 80,953
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1007 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to b…
€ 506,334
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 9309 sq.m. In Nicosia
€ 301,689
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir