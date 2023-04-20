Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Zadar County
Lands for sale in Zadar County, Croatia
50 properties total found
Plot of land
Dinjiska, Croatia
1 272 m²
€ 209,000
Land (Residential purpose), view, near the sea, island of Pag, 1,272 m2 A building plot of 1…
Plot of land
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
737 m²
€ 62,645
Residential building plot near Posedarje, 737 m2 Residential construction land for sale not …
Plot of land
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
678 m²
€ 57,630
Residential building plot near Posedarje, 678 m2 Residential construction land for sale not …
Plot of land
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
635 m²
€ 53,975
Residential building plot near Posedarje, 690 m2 Residential construction land for sale not …
Plot of land
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
601 m²
€ 51,085
Residential construction land for sale not far from Posedarje (4km).The plot is of a regular…
Plot of land
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
609 m²
€ 51,765
Residential building plot near Posedarje, 609 m2 Residential construction land for sale not …
Plot of land
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
635 m²
€ 53,975
Residential building plot near Posedarje, 635 m2 Residential construction land for sale not …
Plot of land
Crno, Croatia
1 913 m²
€ 498,000
Building plot (M) with sea and city view, 1913 m2, Zadar On the outskirts of the city of Zad…
Plot of land
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
1 019 m²
€ 199,000
Building plot, Privlaka, Zadar, 1,019 m2, 300 m to the sea In a quiet environment of private…
Plot of land
Zaton, Croatia
2 885 m²
€ 318,000
I25256 Ulice
Plot of land
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
3 386 m²
€ 2,708,801
Building land, Sukošan, Zadar, First row to the sea, 3,386 m2 A rare opportunity in Sukošan …
Plot of land
Jasenice, Croatia
36 092 m²
€ 902,300
Jasenice, agricultural land of approx. 36.092 m2, outside the boundaries of the construction…
Plot of land
Zemunik Donji, Croatia
20 705 m²
€ 321,000
Zemunik, near Zadar, building and agricultural land, 20,705 m2 In the vicinity of Zadar, in …
Plot of land
Brisevo, Croatia
7 343 m²
€ 403,860
Building Plot for Residential Purpose, Investment, Brisevo-Zadar, 7.358 m2 In the town of Br…
Plot of land
Murvica, Croatia
5 756 m²
€ 231,000
Building plot, Industrial zone, Murvica, 5,756 m2 In the industrial zone of Murvica, at the …
Plot of land
Opcina Preko, Croatia
€ 5,700,000
Продается уникальный участок площадью 55000 м2, расположенный в первом ряду от моря на одном…
Plot of land
Town of Pag, Croatia
€ 155,000
A building plot of 830 m2 is for sale, located in a very desirable location on the southern …
Plot of land
Opcina Novigrad, Croatia
2 830 m²
€ 353,750
Novigrad Zadarski, A building plot of 2830 m2 is for sale in Novigrad in the apartment comp…
Plot of land
Opcina Preko, Croatia
€ 100,000
Продается строительный участок, расположенный на одном из островов Задарского архипелага. Уч…
Plot of land
Opcina Sali, Croatia
572 m²
€ 110,000
Building plot, first row to the sea, Brbinj, Dugi otok, 572 m2 On Dugi otok in Brbinj, in th…
Plot of land
Kozino, Croatia
1 331 m²
€ 119,000
Leather Agricultural land with an area of 1331 m2 near the town of Kožino, on which there i…
Plot of land
Crno, Croatia
372 m²
€ 199,000
Building plot, 150 m from the sea, Zadar, Karma, 372 m2 In Arbanasi, Zadar, building plot wi…
Plot of land
Soline, Croatia
5 000 m²
€ 500,000
Dugi otok, Soline, we are selling a building plot of 5.000m2, 90m from the sea and with an o…
Plot of land
Sutomiscica, Croatia
623 m²
€ 87,000
Building plot, M purpose, 250 m from the sea, Ugljan island, 623 m2 On the island of Ugljen,…
Plot of land
Sutomiscica, Croatia
766 m²
€ 107,000
Building plot, M purpose, 250 m from the sea, Ugljan island, 766 m2On the island of Ugljen, …
Plot of land
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
1 000 m²
€ 60,000
Building land for residential use, 1000 m2, Slivnica, PosedarjeIn the town of Slivnica, not …
Plot of land
Opcina Razanac, Croatia
475 m²
€ 47,500
Building plot, sea view, residential purpose, 475 m3, Rtina, RažanacIn the town of Rtina, mu…
Plot of land
Opcina Razanac, Croatia
821 m²
€ 98,500
Građevinsko zemljište, pogled na more, ograđeno, 821 m2, Rtina, RažanacU mjestu Rtina, nepos…
Plot of land
Opcina Vir, Croatia
9 287 m²
€ 836,000
The construction land for tourist purposes is located on the southwestern part of the island…
Plot of land
Tkon, Croatia
982 m²
€ 324,060
Building plot 982m2, first row to the sea, Tkon, Pasman island A building plot of 982m2 is l…
