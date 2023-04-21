Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Vukovar-Srijem County

Lands for sale in Vukovar-Srijem County, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Vukovar, Croatia
Plot of land
Vukovar, Croatia
1 156 m²
€ 25,000
I25263 Vukovar
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir