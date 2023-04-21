Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

Plot of land in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Plot of land
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
4 092 m²
€ 200,000
I24940 Kozjak
Plot of land in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Plot of land
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
1 540 m²
€ 75,000
I21558 Kozjak
Plot of land in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Plot of land
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
700 m²
€ 64,900
I18414 Mala Rakovica
