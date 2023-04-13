Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

5 properties total found
Plot of landin Milna, Croatia
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
€ 330,000
Продается строительный участок, расположенный на холме недалеко от Милны, всего в 200 м от м…
Plot of landin Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
€ 400,000
Продается привлекательный участок под застройку 2362 м2, расположенный недалеко от Трогира, …
Plot of landin Podaca, Croatia
Plot of land
Podaca, Croatia
4 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
Gradac - Podaca, building plot.Beautiful building land for sale by the sea, below the main r…
Plot of landin Poljica, Croatia
Plot of land
Poljica, Croatia
53 426 m²
€ 1,175,372
Marina - Vinisce. Agricultural land of 53,426 m2. Agricultural land by the sea, and extends…
Plot of landin Grohote, Croatia
Plot of land
Grohote, Croatia
1 270 m²
€ 130,000
SOLTA ROGAC - 1st row to the sea At the ferry port, the first plot by the sea. Land zone T1 …
