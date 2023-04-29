Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Solin
  5. Solin

Lands for sale in Solin, Croatia

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
240 m²
€ 242,000
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
4 988 m²
€ 750,000
Split, Skalice - Turska kulaLand of 4988 m2 for sale. The plot is located in zone Z1. It i…
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
636 m²
€ 130,000
Solin, we are selling a building plot of 636m2 with a legalized house of 45m2. The land is …
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
1 215 m²
€ 206,550
Building plot of 1215m2 Solin, Gašpini area.The plot is located in zone M2 - mixed use, most…
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
1 741 m²
€ 296,000
Solin, a building plot of 1741m2 rectangular shape, for sale. To the land leads an asphalt …
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
1 423 m²
€ 199,000
Solin, Sveti Kajo, we are selling a building plot of 1423m2 which consists of 2 plots, a lar…
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
3 787 m²
€ 990,000
Solin, Sv. Kajo building land of 3,787 m2 in the M1 zone, for the construction of a resident…
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
10 848 m²
€ 1,844,160
Solin, MeterizeBuilding plot 10 848m2 for sale in a mixed zone.The plot is located along the…
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
1 800 m²
€ 450,000
Solin, Donja Strana, we are selling a residential building plot of 1,800 m2, 2nd row above t…
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
2 104 m²
€ 210,400
Kaštela, Kaštel Sućurac, mixed building land along the Adriatic highway, area of 2,104 m2. …
Plot of land in Rupotine, Croatia
Plot of land
Rupotine, Croatia
1 715 m²
€ 222,950
Solin, gornje Rupotine - building plotbuilding plot 1715m2 for sale.Two larger buildings can…
Plot of land in Solin, Croatia
Plot of land
Solin, Croatia
1 057 m²
€ 200,000
Solin, Dolac Čovinac- building landBuilding plot of 1057m2 for sale.Zone M1Electricity, wate…
Plot of land in Rupotine, Croatia
Plot of land
Rupotine, Croatia
1 552 m²
€ 313,000
Solin, Mezanovci, building land of 1552m2 along the paved road with all infrastructure. The …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir