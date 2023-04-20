Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County
  4. Grad Sibenik
  5. Sibenik

Lands for sale in Sibenik, Croatia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Sibenik, Croatia
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
€ 700,000
Продается участок под застройку, расположенный в 200 м от моря на Шибенской Ривьере, в непос…
Plot of land in Sibenik, Croatia
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
€ 6,000,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! For sale a unique plot of 8500 m2, located in the front row of…
Plot of land in Sibenik, Croatia
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
3 250 m²
€ 260,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir