Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Sesvete

Lands for sale in Sesvete, Croatia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Plot of land
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Area 3 491 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Plot of land
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Area 1 334 m²
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Plot of land
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Area 448 m²
€ 179,000
Plot of land in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Plot of land
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Area 3 535 m²
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Plot of land
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Area 831 m²
€ 49,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir