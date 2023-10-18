Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Rijeka

Lands for sale in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 3 923 m²
SALE, RIJEKA-RUJEVICA, BUILDING LAND 3.923m2, RESIDENTIALThe land is located on a beautiful,…
€710,000
Plot of land in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 14 200 m²
SALE, BUILDING LAND 14,200m2, RUJEVICA, RIJEKAThe land is located in the construction area o…
€2,27M
Plot of land in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 1 348 m²
Building plot with sea view, Kastav, Rijeka The town of Kastav is located in the immediate v…
€170,000
Plot of land in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 2 505 m²
Land with sea view and conceptual project, Rijeka Building land with a total area of ​​2505 …
€470,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir