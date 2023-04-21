Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia

Plot of land in Turanj, Croatia
Plot of land
Turanj, Croatia
684 m²
€ 65,000
The land is located on a plot of regular shape and is only 5 minutes easy walk from the sea.…
Plot of land in Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia
Plot of land
Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia
3 537 m²
€ 550,000
Sveti Filip i Jakov, construction residential land of approx. 3.537 m2, with an old house (h…
